Lucky Snake Arcade Adds Jersey Jack’s GNR Pinball

Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar at Showboat in Atlantic City, N.J., just added the brand-new Guns N’ Roses game from Jersey Jack Pinball.

The massive 150,000-sq.-ft. arcade boasts nearly 500 amusement and redemption games. The new GNR machine joins Jersey Jack’s Wizard of Oz and The Hobbit in the facility. Jersey Jack’s latest pin, Guns N’ Roses was atop RePlay’s Players’ Choice “best pinballs” chart in June, the first time in over a year we’ve had the charts due to Covid.

Pictured with the new game (below) at Lucky Snake are, from left, Morgan Chisholm and Jack Roberts (Tower Investments), Jersey Jack Guarnieri, Lenny Vasile, Travis Dunville (Tower Investments), Todd Demott (Intercard), Anthony Shea and John Resko (Lucky Strike), Connor Price (Tower Investments) and Rick Coleman (American Resort Management).

Learn more about the game at www.jerseyjackpinball.com.