LTA Depot Bowling Alley Closing After 15 Years

WGNS has reported that Lanes, Trains and Automobiles (LTA Depot) will close on April 4 after 15 years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The bowling alley and arcade also offers attractions like axe throwing and laser tag.

According to a statement from the business, the current landlord has sold the site to a new owner who intends to personally occupy the building.

In the statement, the LTA Depot owners continued: “While this chapter is coming to an end, we are incredibly thankful for the relationships, memories and support we’ve experienced over the years.”