Loveland Laser Tag Opts for Semnox Kiosks

Loveland Laser Tag, with its 5,700-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, recently added two Klaimprize self-service redemption kiosks from Semnox. The facility, which also has an arcade, bumper cars, climbing wall and more, needed something new to speed up the redemption process.

“The old method of our redemption counter was as we see probably at most FECs, where we have a couple of redemption stations, and kids will crowd around picking up prices,” said owner Jeff Willy. “In our facility, we don’t have the space to do a retail-style layout for a redemption counter but wanted to find a way to improve the redemption experience. We added two of Semnox’s Klaimprize kiosks and now customers can go up and choose their own redemption prices. This has cut down on our staffing cost because on slow days we don’t actually have to staff the redemption counter.”

Added Semnox CEO Kiran Karanki: “Our innovative redemption kiosks have significantly reduced queues at the redemption counters. This helps reduce the overhead costs while boosting customer satisfaction.” Learn more at www.laserfuncenter.com and www.semnox.com. Click here to see a video of the kiosk in action.