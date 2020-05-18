Louisiana Arcade Operator: “Why Can’t I Open?”

Casinos, movie theaters and more can open under Louisiana’s first phase of reopening, according to KNOE News, but arcades seem to be left out. Wayback’s Arcade in Pineville, which we reported just opened in February, is ready to hit the ground running and is upset at the omission.

“You know, it almost feels like the government gets to pick who wins and who loses, and we’re on the short end of the stick right now,” said co-owner Jeremy Shepherd. “I say that knowing people are concerned and there are many who still want businesses to remain closed and we’re aware of that. We are going to do our best when we open to maintain a safe, clean and fun place where people can come following the guidelines.”

The owners have spent the last month adding new games to their lineup and coming up with a plan to keep the machines even cleaner than before. They’re hoping the governor reconsiders and allows arcade to open by early June, otherwise, Wayback’s says they might have to make a call to open again in order to stay in business. Shepherd also posted a video on the business’ Facebook page further explaining his opinions.