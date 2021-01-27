Los Angeles FECs, Outdoor Dining Back

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the nation with more than 10 million residents, will no longer be under a stay-at-home order following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of relaxed rules at the state level.

Family entertainment centers, closed (again) since November, will be able to reopen outdoors at 50% capacity; mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages can also reopen at 50% capacity; outdoor dining, too, will be allowed, though indoor dining is still closed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the move comes as “coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline after a devastating winter surge.”

Among other changes: Museums, zoos and aquariums can open outdoor operations; curfew rules for nonessential businesses that had to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. were lifted; and private gatherings of up to three households and 15 people are now permitted, but must be held outdoors, according to the government.