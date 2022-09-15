Looking Spiff!

America’s favorite Unknown Model looks pretty sporty in his tee emblazoned with artwork from D. Gottlieb’s old Alien Star flipper game. The unique shirt, produced by PINball Art USA, is available for purchase via www.pinballartusa.com along with a variety of other coin-op goods like greeting cards and backglass reproductions. Everything makes for great gifts (think location personnel birthdays, etc.).

PINball Art is owned and operated by former route owner Dick McNichols. Contact his website for a rundown on available products, and for his occasional specials. There is no contact information we know of for locating the Unknown Model, nor do we want any. LOL