Looking Back: Stern Interview Recounts AAMA’s Early Days

With 73 years in the business, hanging around pinball machines and customers since he was just 2 years old, you can bet Stern Pinball’s Gary Stern has a storied history in the amusement machine business and many stories to tell. But of particular interest as AAMA celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, are the behind-the-scenes details of Stern’s involvement in the founding of the group.

When it was started on Jan. 29, 1981, it was the “Amusement Device Manufacturers Assn.” and as its name suggests, those earliest days saw membership limited to manufacturers only. It didn’t take too long for that to change, along with the organization’s name. Learn more about the evolution of AAMA and the industry by watching the fun interview conducted by association EVP Pete Gustafson here.