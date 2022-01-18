Longtime Owners Selling Eastgate Lanes in Kansas

Pat and Barb Zenner, who have owned Eastgate Lanes in Newton, Kansas, for 33 years, have put the business up for sale.

According to KAKE, they hope the bowling alley stays there for many years to come, but they’re ready to embark on new adventures. “When we put it up for sale so many people were thinking I had given it a deadline that we were done and I’m not,” said Barb. “I want it to stay a bowling alley. I’ve put too much time into it and so have all of my clientele.”

Any interested parties may call the biz at 316-516-7460.