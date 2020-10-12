Long-Awaited Round1 Coming to N.J. This Month

The Round1 location at the Deptford Mall in Deptford Township, N.J., is scheduled to open on Oct. 24 in the upper level of a former Sears. Patrons will be able to enter from inside the mall or via a dedicated exterior entrance.

According to 42Freeway.com, hiring began in September and they are still seeking staff. The venue will feature 12 bowling lanes, five billiard tables, two private party rooms with karaoke machines and more than 250 arcade machines, including exclusive video games imported straight from Japan.

The mall reported that the first 100 customers to stop in on grand opening day will receive a free t-shirt. They can also enjoy deals including 99-cent ice cream and “buy one, get one free” offers on bowling. Learn more at www.deptfordmall.com and www.round1usa.com.