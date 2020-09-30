Lollipop Park to Close After 38 Years in Business

Lollipop Park Children’s Amusement Park in Centennial, Colo., has permanently closed after 38 years in business. In a statement on their website, owners noted they planned on building an outdoor version of the park, but cannot continue indoors due to Covid-related restrictions.

“Unfortunately, Americans continue to avoid volume-based entertainment venues, and ultimately parents of small children are nervous about coming back inside buildings to have fun or celebrate birthdays with large crowds,” the park said on its website. “Lollipop Park has a very small footprint, and as such cannot social distance, let alone operate with 25% or 50% capacity, so unfortunately, ‘indoor’ Lollipop Park is now permanently closed.”

Owners were already under contract to build a new outdoor facility in Parker, Colo., with an expected Memorial Day 2021 opening, but those plans were temporarily interrupted by Covid. No opening date for that has been announced.

Lollipop Park will auction off rides and everything else on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m., according to 9News. Offering a temporary farewell, park owners wrote: “Many thanks to everyone who has patronized us for the last 38 incredible years with Physical Whimsical, Funtastic Nathan’s, Funtastic Fun and Lollipop Park brands!” Learn more at www.lollipoppark.com.