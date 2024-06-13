Logan Schneider to Lead UNIS Sales Team

UNIS recently announced the appointment of Logan Schneider as their North America sales manager. The company said he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the division, with a track record of success in driving sales growth and building high-performance teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Logan Schneider to our team,” said general manager Steven Tan. “Logan’s extensive experience and proven leadership in sales will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in North America. His strategic vision and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our company’s goals and values.”

In his new role, Schneider will be responsible for leading the North America sales team, developing and implementing sales initiatives and driving revenue growth across the region.