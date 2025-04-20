Lock America’s Frank Minnella Passes

The co-founder and CEO of Lock America, Frank Minnella, passed away in March. The company has been a longtime supplier of locks and other security products to the world of coin-op along with other industries.

Minnella is survived by his wife, Betty, his brothers Thomas and John, and his five children: Michelle Glickman, Karina Montes, Watson Visuwan, Lindsay Case and Miranda Ramsay. He was a proud grandfather of 14 and a great-grandfather to one.

Rich Morahan wrote, “We join his wife Betty, and family and friends, in mourning a bold and engaging man who founded a unique security lock company with his partner Steve Shiao in 1981. Frank and Steve pioneered and patented many innovative products for industries such as self-storage, ATM, petroleum and propane marketing, information destruction and vending. Together, they developed a number of innovative products with their industry partners, most notably the Enforcer™ cylinder lock system for self-storage, and the Fill Valve Lock for propane.

“Frank was a teacher and a team leader, but he was also a friend and a mentor, for more than 40 years. Frank always loved solving his customers’ security problems, but it was engagement with people, his family, his team, his customers and his industry colleagues that he enjoyed the most,” Morahan continued, adding that his team at Lock America is dedicated to continuing his legacy in the future.

Those who wish to honor Frank Minnella’s memory may contribute to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.