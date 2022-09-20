Lock America Promotes Robert Chen in Sales

Lock America, part of the LAI Group, recently promoted Robert Chen to national sales manager of the company.

“We are pleased to acknowledge Robert’s creativity and performance in helping the company negotiate these challenging economic times,” said CEO Frank Minnella. “He has spearheaded and supported our efforts to enter new markets and enhance our products for current and new customers.”

Chen is taking over for the recently-retired Dan Walsh. Learn more by emailing [email protected] or calling 800-422-2866.