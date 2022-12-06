Lit Arcade Bar Opens in Ogden

The L.A.B., Lit Arcade Bar, opened in downtown Ogden, Utah, on Nov. 19. According to the Standard-Examiner, it’s the city’s first arcade bar.

The arcade is filled with some 45 pinball machines from the collection of owners Nate and Kristin Smith, who’ve been acquiring them over the last seven year. There’s also Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Skee-Ball and other classic arcades.

Additionally, the new arcade bar has retro console games and board games in the space’s “living room” area. Follow the biz on Instagram @the_lab_ogden.