Lisa Chapman Joins U.S. Fun Machines

U.S. Fun Machines, the makers of high-quality plush and crane machines, recently added industry veteran Lisa Chapman to their team as business development manager. She has worked with Bay Tek, Family Fun Companies and in more recent years with Embed, Virtuix and Tigapo.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to have been part of some great teams on both the manufacturing and software sides of our industry,” Chapman said. “I have worked closely with many FEC owners and operators and look forward to continuing to work with them in this new, exciting role.”

Added U.S. Fun Machines’ Abay Melaku: “Lisa’s experience and enthusiasm will take our company to the next level.” U.S. Fun Machines has manufacturing facilities in Brazil and China, and their U.S.-based office is in Orlando. They operate more than 6,000 cranes in South America and produce more than 1 million plush pieces each month in Brazil alone. Their goal is to bring this same passion and experience into the U.S. market.

Chapman and the team will be in booth #627 at IAAPA Expo. In the meantime, you can reach out at [email protected].