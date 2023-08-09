Linda Winstead Retires

AVS Companies’ Linda Winstead retired from her amusement sales position on July 31 after more than 40 years in the industry. She worked from the company’s Burnsville, Minn., office.

“Linda has been an important part of our success over the years,” said AVS president Vince Gumma. “We wish her health and happiness as she embarks on the next chapter.” Added AVS vice president of sales Tony Shamma: “Being able to work alongside Linda for the past few years has been an honor to me. She is truly a legend in our industry. I feel blessed to have had the fortune to learn so much from this amazing lady.”

Winstead will spend retirement focused on the Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements, of which she is executive director, and also tending to her garden. You can check out an article in RePlay’s September issue to learn more about her career.