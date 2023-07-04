Limitless VR from Creative Works Now Available in 6-Player Format

Creative Works recently announced a new edition of their Limitless VR. Now available in the smaller 6-player format, the attraction only requires a 20’x30’ footprint.

“Limitless provides an amazing player experience that’s easy to learn and difficult to master,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “This new size format makes the attraction fit more easily into a venue, especially for operators who are looking to upgrade from an existing VR experience.”

The platform also comes in 8-player and 16-player layouts. The 6-player size has all the same features as the larger formats, including open-air design, free-roam game mechanics, smartphone-assisted onboarding and persistent player accounts.

Learn more at www.wearecreativeworks.com.