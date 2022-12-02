Trending
Lieberman Companies Buys D&R Star Amusement

Two Minnesota companies with a multi-generational relationship have combined forces, they say, as Lieberman Companies has acquired D&R Star Amusement. D&R Star will continue to operate from their facility in Rochester, Minn., with the same staff and owner Mike Hawkins will remain aboard as a consultant.

From left to right, Tim Zahn, VP of Operations for AAA; Dan Lieberman, President of AAA; Mike Hawkins, Retired President of D&R Star; Hal Lieberman, President of Lieberman Companies; Steve Lieberman, Chairman of Lieberman Companies; and Bill Hofschulte, General Manager of D&R Star.

“Things will be business as usual for D&R customers,” said Dan Lieberman, President of AAA, Lieberman’s amusement and ATM route. “The Hawkins and Lieberman families share a similar philosophy in the way we treat employees and customers, and our goal is to maintain the level of service that D&R has been known for.”

D&R was founded nearly 60 years ago by Mike’s father Dick Hawkins, Jr. They operate a large amusement and ATM route in southeastern Minnesota, as well as one of the largest pool and dart league systems in the state. Learn more at www.liebermancompanies.com.

