Licorice Pizza Puts Pinball Palace in Film

The Paul Thomas Anderson movie Licorice Pizza, which was released nationwide in theaters on Christmas Day, features the real life (though long gone) Fat Bernie’s Pinball Palace. The machines used in the film were from Vintage Arcade Superstore in Glendale, Calif.

Production designer Florencia Martin worked with the arcade’s Gene Lewin to get playable games to be used to create the Fat Bernie’s set, according to Variety. “It was an amazing feat to find pre-1973 working pinball machines,” she said, “and create that fun environment for the end of the film.”

The machines are currently located in a small space at the Regency Village Theatre, where the movie premiered in Los Angeles.