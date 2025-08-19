Licensing International, IAAPA Forge Strategic Alliance

Through a new partnership, IAAPA and Licensing International will co-develop content, cross-promote events and highlight thought leadership from across both industries, reports the attractions association.

“Attractions are no longer just about rides or exhibits, they’re about creating unforgettable moments, often powered by beloved brands,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “By aligning with Licensing International, we’re helping our members tap into new ideas, deepen guest engagement, and expand the creative potential of the attractions industry. This partnership represents a powerful step forward for both sectors.”

The association added that members will benefit from “expanded educational offerings, access to new global platforms, and the chance to engage with emerging trends that are shaping the future of entertainment, IP and guest experiences.”

More details on the collaboration will begin rolling out later this year. For updates, stay tuned to www.iaapa.org and www.licensinginternational.org.