Licensed Popeye Boxer Released by Benchmark

Elaut Group’s Benchmark Games has come out with Popeye Boxer, its first-ever licensed boxer, which celebrates the 95th anniversary of the iconic cartoon character and its cast of Popeye’s friends and foes.

“Popeye’s strong spirit perfectly embodies the essence of our new licensed boxer,” said Kern Jennison, the company’s executive vice president of product development. “As with the Popeye brand, this game is built to last with players embarking on a journey of strength, determination and fun as they battle for Olive Oyl. It’s not just a game – it’s a celebration of strength and adventure!”

Manufactured in Poland, Benchmark says Popeye will be the flagship model of their boxer product line. In the game, player will compete for high scores and aim to max out the “Spinach Can Power Meter.” The cabinet also features a marquee with Bluto, Olive Oyl and Popeye himself.

Benchmark Games also has a lineup of Standard Boxers, Kickboxers and Kickboxers with Prizes available for immediate shipment.

Learn more about their products by calling 561-588-5200, ext. 205 or by emailing [email protected].