LEXRA’s Summit Agenda Out Now

LEXRA, the trade association for virtual and mixed-reality attractions in entertainment venues, has released the agenda for their inaugural LEXRA Summit, a conference at Gilley’s Dallas from Oct. 5-6.

Five of the day’s nine sessions are built on attendee participation, organizers said, and the program is “designed to draw on the experience of the operators in the audience.”

Two other sessions are “fishbowls,” in which a circle of venue operators sit on stage with two empty chairs that anyone in the audience can fill. The other two are “reverse panels,” where the audience asks the questions.

“We have operators coming from four continents with decades of experience,” said Bob Cooney, executive director of LEXRA. “It’s critical that we accelerate our learning as an industry so we can stop replicating the errors of the past. I’ve been hearing the same problems from operators for a decade. The Summit is where we finally shine a light on the solutions and create the industry playbook for success.”

To register and see the full agenda, visit www.summit.lexra.org.