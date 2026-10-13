LEXRA’s First Summit Provides Slew of Insights

The LEXRA Summit 2026, a new meeting and marketplace event from the location-based XR industry association, was held last week in Dallas.

In his recent newsletter, the association’s executive director Bob Cooney discussed one of the recurring themes of the summit – influence.

“Most people hear that word and immediately think about social media influencers,” he said. “And that’s definitely one of the tactics that we discussed. But throughout the day the word kept coming up in ways I didn’t expect. Influence, it turns out, is everywhere. And getting influencers to experience the power of VR can drive your cost of advertising down and sales up.”

Cooney continued: “The most successful operators use influencers continuously throughout the year. And the good news is it doesn’t cost anything. They offer local influencers a package to bring their friends with them for free in return for creating content.”

He suggested targeting influencers that post content revolving around: “things to do in my city,” “birthday parties for kids,” “fun date nights” and the like. Click here to read more.

Visit www.lexra.org for more on the association.