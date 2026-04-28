LEXRA Webinar on Marketing VR

“How to Launch a VR Attraction Like a Movie Premiere” will be the subject of an upcoming LEXRA webinar. Host Bob Cooney will be joined by the team at Hololabs on April 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

They will give virtual attendees a behind-the-scenes look at Rebellion: First Wave, a global, synchronized VR launch event that’ll run May 29-31. Nicole Sorochan, the marketing strategist behind the campaign, will walk through exactly how to turn this game release into a premiere event your venue can capitalize on.

Click here to register for the event and learn more at www.lexra.org.