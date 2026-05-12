LEXRA Summit Aug. 3-5 in Austin

After seven years co-locating with Amusement Expo, the LBE XR industry’s annual event put on by Bob Cooney is now called the LEXRA Summit and will debut its conference and immersive festival from Aug. 3-5 in Austin, Texas, at Zoocade and VieVR.

“The industry has outgrown the format that served it for seven years,” said Cooney, founder of the original VR Arcade and Attraction Summit and executive director of LEXRA. “LBE XR is no longer a niche track inside another industry show. It’s a growing LBE category, with operators, content creators, and suppliers who need a dedicated industry moment of their own. That’s what the LEXRA Summit is.”

Brent Bushnell, vice president of LEXRA and co-founder of Two Bit Circus, will speak at the Summit. “You can’t have an LBE experience alone in your living room – it’s social by design,” he said. “The same goes for the conversations our industry needs to have. Operators talking to each other, to content creators, to suppliers, in person, about what’s actually working – that’s how this category moves forward. This Summit is the room where that happens.”

Join the Summit waitlist at summit.lexra.org. Full registration and ticketing will be open in the coming weeks. Additional speakers, programming and exhibitors will also be announced shortly.