LEXRA Inaugural Summit Now Oct. 5-6 in Dallas

LEXRA, the non-profit trade association for location-based XR entertainment, will hold their first LEXRA Summit event at Gilley’s Dallas from Oct. 5-6.

The event was previously slated for Austin but was moved to Dallas; the association cited companies like Main Event, Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s all being headquartered there as the reason for the move. The city also has a “broad base of venue operators, suppliers and developers in the sector.”

LEXRA named HTC VIVE the Summit’s presenting sponsor, continuing a partnership that includes backing the event’s predecessor, the VR Arcade & Attraction Summit, in each of its three years from 2023-25.

“Dallas is where a large share of the location-based entertainment industry already works, and Gilley’s gives us the floor space for full-scale, walk-in VR demonstrations,” said Bob Cooney, executive director of LEXRA. “The program is built around the two problems every venue operator raises with us – drawing a broader audience and the rising cost of acquiring customers.”

The event will open on Oct. 5 with the LEXRA Summit, a single-track conference day focused on those two problems.

A Marketplace Day will follow on Oct. 6. It’ll have a demonstration where attendees can try exhibitors’ products on the floor, including full-scale free-roam virtual reality zones of more than 2,000 sq. ft.

Click here to register for the summit or visit summit.lexra.org.