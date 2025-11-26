Close Menu
LEXRA Huddles Available to Members

INSTANT REPLAY

LEXRA, the new Location-Based Entertainment Extended Reality (XR) Association, has launched LEXRA Huddle, a members-only discussion webinar. The first will be held Friday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. Eastern time and hosted by Brent Bushnell, the association’s co-vice president and founder of DreamPark.

The association’s annual membership is $249 for individuals and starting at $490 for XR operators, venue owners, suppliers, manufacturers and the like.

Click here or visit www.lexra.org to learn more about this event, membership and other aspects of the association.

