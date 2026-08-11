LEXRA Huddle to Feature Jan Goetgeluk of Virtuix

The next LEXRA Huddle, a virtual event for the XR association’s members, will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, and feature guest speaker Jan Goetgeluk of Virtuix in conversation with LEXRA’s executive director Bob Cooney. Click here to register.

The topic will be “Virtuix, AI & the Shift to Scanned Worlds.”

“Jan has been an innovator in the VR industry for over a decade now,” said the event synopsis. “Beyond his entrepreneurial success in taking Virtuix from a Kickstarter to a publicly traded company, he’s become a passionate proponent of using AI-powered 3D reconstruction techniques to reduce costs and accelerate the development of photorealistic worlds.”

Visit www.lexra.org to become a member of the association today.