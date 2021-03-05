Lex Live Entertainment Center Opening This Week, March 11

More than six years after it was announced, Lex Live – a new indoor entertainment center in Lexington, Ky. – will open its doors to the public on Thursday, March 11.

The center is jam-packed with entertainment offerings. It has an arcade, a 13-lane bowling alley, 10 movie screening rooms, three bars, a restaurant and more. The “more” includes a “Large Format Experience” screening room that features an 80-ft. wide screen, likely the largest in Kentucky, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The 90,000-sq.-ft. facility has a 500-seat restaurant called The Game Day Sports Bar, which will offer a from-scratch menu and feature live sports and other events.

“We are excited to see this project become a reality,” said George Krikorian, president of Krikorian Premiere Theatres, the owner of Lex Live. “It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors.” Visit www.lexlive.com for more information.