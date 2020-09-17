Lewis Lanes in Lowville Reopens After Six Months

New York’s Lewis Lanes is back in business as of Sept. 8 after a six-month Covid-19 shutdown. The bowling alley has returned with plastic curtains between the lanes, plexiglas at the register and bar, and a sign-in sheet on the front table.

“It has gone very well,” said owner Megan Crouse. “We were nervous at first, wondering what the public was going to do and if they were going to comply with the masks and stuff.”

According to NNY360, mask mandates and social distancing are being adhered to. Bowlers are also required to sit at alternating tables – between the high-tops toward the back and the regular tables by the lanes. Learn more about the business at www.lewislanes.com.