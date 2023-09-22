Levels Arcade Now Open in West Virginia

Levels Arcade and Bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month to announce itself to the neighborhood. They just moved in to a space in Morgantown, W.V.

According to WBOY, there’s duckpin bowling, arcade games, retro machines, pinballs, billiards and more. Additionally, there’s a selection of draft beers – 48 brews on tap on the main level and 12 taps in the basement.

At 9 p.m. each night, the arcade is only available to those aged 21 and up. “I have poured my heart and soul into this,” said co-owner Maxwell Cummons. “We really want to show everybody the best time that we can.”

