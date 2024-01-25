Level99 Entertainment Opens in Providence Mall

Providence Mall in the Rhode Island capital city is now home to Level99, a new challenge-based entertainment concept.

According to WPRI, the venue features 50 different challenges for small groups, including puzzles, scavenger hunts and arena-style competitions. This is the brand’s second location; the first opened up a few years ago in Natick, Mass.

Regarding the new location, CEO Matthew DuPlessie explained: “There’s a big density of people (in Providence), people who are smart, people who are physically active, people who are artistically oriented, and people who want to get out and get off the couch and do something.”

You can see more at www.level99.com.