Level Up Pinball Bar Added at Axe Venue

A business called Wild Axe Throwing in Beavercreek, Ohio, recently completed an expansion, adding the new Level Up Pinball Bar into the mix. Owners Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan first opened the location in June 2019, according to Dayton.com.

This Saturday, June 17, the new venue is celebrating its grand opening by offering $10 per person to those who use the promo code “grandopening.” They’ll also be celebrating their fourth year in operation.

About 2,500 sq. ft. have been added, along with 23 pinball machines, 12 arcade games, seating for 50 people and a wraparound, light-up bar. The existing space features 5,400 sq. ft. of 11 axe throwing lanes and a party room. Huiet also owns Great Escape Game in Beavercreek and is working on opening On Par Entertainment on Aug. 1. It’ll feature mini-golf, bowling and other attractions. Learn more about Level Up at www.leveluppinballbar.com.