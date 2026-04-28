Level Up Marks 10 Years with Semnox

Level Up Arcade in Limerick, Ireland, is celebrating nearly 10 years of operating with their tech provider Semnox Solutions. Their arcade features about 60 games powered by Semnox’s RFID tap-to-play Lumin game readers.

“Before we decided to switch arcade systems, we spent a significant amount of time researching different providers and weighing our options carefully,” said Alan O’Grady, the director at Level Up Arcade. “What stood out with Semnox was not just the technology, but how straightforward they made the entire process. We were able to transition without disrupting our operations or our customers’ experience, which was huge for us. Since then, the system has been consistently reliable, and the level of support has been amazing.”

Added Vinayake Kamath, Semnox’s business head of Europe: “The Level Up project is a great example of what a well-planned migration and the right technology partnership can achieve. We are delighted that Level Up has seen consistent performance, zero issues, and long-term value from us. We look forward to supporting their growth as they expand into new locations.”