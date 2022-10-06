Level One Bar Opening in Cincy

Level One Bar + Arcade is coming to Cincinnati. The Columbus-based arcade bar recently announced the expansion, noting the venue will feature pinball machines and old-school video games, many of which will come from owner Paul Burkhart’s personal collection.

“About 25 years ago, I bought my first pinball machine. Then another, and another,” Burkhart said in a statement. “We had a house built around a walk-out basement where I could bring in machines.” The original location featured most of those games, according to WLWT.

The peak of his personal assortment included more than 60 pinball machines and 20 arcade games, about half of which are at the original Level One. The new Cincinnati location will have a similar number and also 24 taps of Ohio-focused beers. Learn more at www.level1bar.com.