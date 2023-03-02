Level One Bar + Arcade Opens in Cincinnati

The second Level One Bar + Arcade location recently opened in downtown Cincinnati. According to WLWT, the venue features more than 50 arcade games, including pinball and Skee-Ball.

Level One’s first location is also in a big Ohio city – Columbus. “I love hearing the excitement of people when they see a game they remember from their past,” said owner Paul Burkhart. “Level One is one of my fondest childhood memories come to life and I’m excited to share it with Cincinnati.”

The bar features two dozen local beers on tap and classic games like Pong, Frogger, Tapper and Galaga. They’ll also have monthly family days where parents can bring the kiddos in to share the nostalgic games with a new generation. Learn more at www.level1bar.com.