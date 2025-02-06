Level One Bar + Arcade Closes After Two Years

A Cincinnati, Ohio, arcade bar – Level One Bar + Arcade – abruptly closed on Sunday, Feb. 2, after two years in business. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, no reason for the closure was announced, though the company posted on Instagram: “The Level One Cincy will be closing its doors forever.”

Level One opened that location in February 2023 in a new mixed-use space that was previously occupied by 16-Bit Bar + Arcade. The first Level One location opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2015 and is still operating.

The biz is known for its craft beer, themed cocktails and more than 50 arcade games and pinball machines.

To learn more, visit www.columbus.level1bar.com.