Level 1 Arcade Bar Opens Second Location

Level 1 Arcade Bar opened its second location today, July 7, in downtown Mesa, Ariz., on the city’s Main Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this week with the co-founders and Mesa Mayor John Giles in attendance, according to KTAR.

The bar includes pinball and arcade classics such as The Addams Family, Indiana Jones, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Mario Kart, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam and Tetris.

Level 1 has an existing location in nearby Gilbert and is scheduled to open a third location (also in Gilbert) by 2025. Learn more at www.level1arcade.bar.