Level 1 Arcade Bar Opening Second Venue

Level 1 Arcade Bar will have another location by Nov. 1 in Tempe, Arizona, What Now Phoenix reported. They currently operate a venue in nearby Mesa and previously had one in Gilbert that closed in January 2025 when the lease expired.

Owner Scott Goldsmith said the company plans to bring Level 1’s mix of “restored arcade games, pinball machines, food, beer and cocktails” to the new location, which is right by Arizona State University.

Level 1 features a token-based arcade and is a 21-and-up facility after 7 p.m. You can learn more at www.level1arcade.bar.