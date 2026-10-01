Let’s Roll Acquires Mission Bowl

The owner-operated bowling company Let’s Roll recently bought Mission Bowl, located at 1020 S. Weaver St. in Olathe, Kansas. Let’s Roll assumed the day-to-day operations on Sept. 23 under a lease agreement while the remaining steps necessary to complete the acquisition are finalized.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to become part of the Olathe community and carry Mission Bowl into its next chapter,” said Chris Moyer, president of Let’s Roll. “We understand that a bowling center is much more than a building and a collection of lanes. It’s where families celebrate birthdays, where leagues build friendships, where kids learn to bowl, and where generations of people create memories. We respect the history of Mission Bowl, and our goal is to build on that history while investing in an even stronger future.”

The existing general manager continues to lead day-to-day operations at the venue, the company noted.

“Additional information about future improvements, programming, promotions and any branding changes will be communicated as plans are finalized,” they added.

Learn more at www.letsrollbowling.com.