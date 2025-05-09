Let’s Play Hooky! Fun Center Opens Soon

Hooky, a new entertainment center in Hutto, Texas, just outside of Austin, is scheduled to open on May 23, according to CultureMap Austin.

The center will have 12 bowling lanes, a 5,500-sq.-ft. interactive arcade, eight movie screening rooms, including an IMAX theater, digital darts, two private event spaces and food and beverage, too.

“Hopefully we get to change the meaning of hooky a little bit, too,” said Charlie Tiantawach, the president and CEO. “To mean more of a social connection place. That’s really our focus – for people to get off their phones and really experience life together.”

Learn more at www.hookyentertainment.com.