Legoland New York Opening Delayed to 2021

Originally set to open this Fourth of July, Merlin Entertainments said its Legoland New York Resort in the Hudson Valley will not open until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Patch Mid Hudson Valley, all previously purchased annual passes and single-day tickets will be honored when the resort finally opens. Resort officials say they still plan to hire more than 1,000 employees to staff the theme park and hotel, and all hourly employees who received offers to work for the 2020 season will be invited back in 2021.

“We are in an unprecedented situation that has affected businesses worldwide,” said Stephanie Johnson, Legoland New York Resort’s divisional director. “By opening in 2021, we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience.”