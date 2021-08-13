Legislation Tracking Tool Available to AMOA Members

AMOA wanted to remind members that they now have access to a bill tracking tool that provides the ability to research legislation important to their businesses. Click here to take a look.

“While AMOA focuses on national legislative issues, we recognize many of our members are also concerned with issues in the respective states where they conduct business,” the association said. “Although AMOA does not actively monitor state-level legislation, we invite you to register here to search and monitor legislative bills important to you.

“This bill tracking tool, provided exclusively to AMOA members, is intended to be a self-service tool to help AMOA members research legislation in their own states.” Learn more at www.amoa.com.