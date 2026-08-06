Legends Entertainment Opening Today in Illinois

A new family entertainment center in Springfield, Illinois, is set to open today, Aug. 7. The Springfield Business Journal reported that Legends Entertainment is a 46,000-sq.-ft. venue that features a 12-lane bowling alley, more than 100 arcade games, a patio with outdoor seating and yard games, and a food court featuring five local restaurants and three bars.

Three party rooms are available for group events. Construction began in June 2025; plans for the opening were delayed following unseasonably cold temperatures and heavy snow over the winter.

Learn more about the FEC, which boasts having Springfield’s largest arcade, at www.legends-springfield.com.