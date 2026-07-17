Legends Entertainment Chooses Intercard for Arcade

Intercard’s cashless technology was chosen to manage the new arcade at Legends Entertainment in Springfield, Illinois. The facility, which will cater to kids and families participating in sports tournaments at Scheels Sports Park in the Legacy Pointe mixed-use development, is set to open in late July.

The 46,000-sq.-ft. venue has 12 bowling lanes, a 100-plus game arcade, three party rooms, three bars, five local dining options and more than 70 TVs.

AVS Companies provided the arcade games, which are managed by Intercard iWave readers and two iTellerPlusXL kiosks.

Learn more at www.legends-springfield.com and www.intercardinc.com.