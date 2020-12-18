Legendary Beaver Machine Corporation Founder Josef Schwarzli Passes On

Josef Schwarzli passed away due to Covid on Dec. 14, according to his family. The founder of Machine-O-Matic, later renamed Beaver Machine Corporation, Joe started the metal casting company in 1963. He also designed and manufactured the Beaver gumball machines that are well-known throughout the vending industry.

“His passion, vision and industry changing engineering continue to set the benchmark in the industry around the world through his beloved company,” the Schwarzli Family wrote. “He can also be credited with designing the equipment that produced the first perfectly round gumballs.