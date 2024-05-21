Lefty’s Alley and Eats Coming to Delaware

According to the Delaware News Journal, for the first time in more than a decade, Newark, Del., is getting a bowling alley.

Called Lefty’s Alley and Eats, the 41,000-sq.-ft. bowling center will also have Krazy Darts axe throwing, an arcade, a pub with grub like brisket-loaded nachos, birthday party space and live music.

The 16 lanes will include “luxury 10-pin bowling” and four lanes of duckpin. Construction on the facility is expected to begin this fall. Lefty’s has an existing location in Lewes, Del. Learn more about them at www.iloveleftys.com.