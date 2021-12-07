Learn How to Install Stern’s Insider Connected

Stern Pinball’s Insider Connected upgrade kits have started shipping to authorized dealers and distributors all over the world and the company recently released an installation video to show operators how it’s done. Click here to see it.

The process was also shown on Jack Danger’s Dead Flip livestream on Dec. 7. The recording can be watched at www.twitch.tv/deadflip.

Stern Pinball said it will continue to add more Insider Connected features to its games and increase kit production throughout this year and next. All Stern LCD commercial games from now on are including the hardware to operate Insider Connected.

Learn more at www.insider.sternpinball.com.