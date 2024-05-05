LBX Collective Interviews Creative Works’ Lanuti

Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works, was recently given the “third degree” by the LBX Collective podcast hosts Brandon Willey and Christine Buhr. The podcast, which is called The 3rd Degree, dives into the careers of their guests and aims to “discover the latest, burning innovations in the location-based experience and entertainment industry.

You can click here to watch the podcast or click here to listen.

Other guests have included Kevin Williams, Barry Zelickson, Beth Standlee, Michael Shelton, Mike Abecassis, Jerry Merola and Frank Price. You can visit www.lbxcollective.com to learn more and listen to those previous episodes.