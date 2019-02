by Road to VR

With 25 locations now in operation around the globe, Zero Latency is one of the leading VR attraction platforms today. Zero Latency claims impressive growth over the last three years, culminating in 300,000 unique players and 420,000 unique plays in 2018 alone. At roughly $50 USD per play (with regional variances), the company’s platform appears to be generating tens of millions in revenue annually. Read more here. [Posted 02-11]